Are The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) previous close was $17.91 while the outstanding shares total 23.86M. The firm has a beta of 0.56, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.31, and a growth ratio of 1.47. FLIC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.78% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.55 before closing at $17.77. Intraday shares traded counted 57548.0, which was 11.99% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 65.39K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.09, with weekly volatility at 3.24% and ATR at 0.58. The FLIC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.15 and a $23.76 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company The First of Long Island Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $427.72 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FLIC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FLIC attractive?

In related news, Director, TEAGLE WALTER C III sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.00, for a total value of 89,707. As the sale deal closes, the Director, TAYLOR MILBREY RENNIE now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,314. Also, Director, TAYLOR MILBREY RENNIE sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 30. The shares were price at an average price of 17.15 per share, with a total market value of 17,150. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, TAYLOR MILBREY RENNIE now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,935. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.30%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The First of Long Island Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FLIC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.25.