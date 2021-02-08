Are Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Prospects Worsening?

Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.70, with weekly volatility at 6.65% and ATR at 0.25. The AWRE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.02 and a $4.70 high. Intraday shares traded counted 52961.0, which was -1.95% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 51.95K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.43% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.56 before closing at $4.71. AWRE’s previous close was $4.51 while the outstanding shares total 21.48M. The firm has a beta of 0.23.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Aware Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $96.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Aware Inc. (AWRE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 47.24 million total, with 4.97 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AWRE attractive?

In related news, CEO and President, Eckel Robert A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.79, for a total value of 27,895. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Barcelo David Brian now bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 41,150. Also, Director, STAFFORD JOHN S III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.81 per share, with a total market value of 14,045. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, STAFFORD JOHN S III now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Aware Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AWRE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.00.