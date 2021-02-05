Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.54, with weekly volatility at 6.43% and ATR at 1.14. The PRPH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.20 and a $16.04 high. Intraday shares traded counted 58142.0, which was 64.17% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 162.29K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.28% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.69 before closing at $10.78. PRPH’s previous close was $10.92 while the outstanding shares total 11.60M. The firm has a beta of 0.11.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company ProPhase Labs Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $157.50 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 17.91 million total, with 2.15 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of PRPH attractive?

In related news, Director, GLECKEL LOUIS MD bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.75, for a total value of 137,500. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO & CHAIRMAN, Karkus Ted William now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 137,500. Also, Director, GLECKEL LOUIS MD bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.75 per share, with a total market value of 175,000. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO & CHAIRMAN, Karkus Ted William now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 175,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 17.80%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ProPhase Labs Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PRPH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.55.