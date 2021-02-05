Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) previous close was $9.33 while the outstanding shares total 25.94M. The firm has a beta of 2.04. HZN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.57% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.1619 before closing at $9.57. Intraday shares traded counted 53871.0, which was 33.14% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 80.57K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.13, with weekly volatility at 7.70% and ATR at 0.49. The HZN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.20 and a $10.12 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Horizon Global Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $241.83 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HZN, the company has in raw cash 45.65 million on their books with 8.74 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 269.33 million total, with 177.55 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of HZN attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Pollick Matthew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.93, for a total value of 69,300. As the sale deal closes, the Director, KENNEDY JOHN C now bought 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 64,990. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Pollick Matthew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were price at an average price of 6.25 per share, with a total market value of 31,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, KENNEDY JOHN C now holds 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,027. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.80%.