Why To Keep Buying Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) while S&P500 gain 1.14%

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.22, with weekly volatility at 2.75% and ATR at 0.46. The TRC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.12 and a $17.02 high. Intraday shares traded counted 50501.0, which was 46.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 93.72K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.54% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.83 before closing at $17.12. TRC’s previous close was $16.86 while the outstanding shares total 26.23M. The firm has a beta of 0.68, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 49.05, and a growth ratio of 3.27.

Investors have identified the Conglomerates company Tejon Ranch Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $451.45 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TRC, the company has in raw cash 36.16 million on their books with 4.25 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 66.98 million total, with 14.34 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TRC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TRC attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, TOWERVIEW LLC bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.95, for a total value of 348,750. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, TOWERVIEW LLC now bought 7,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,708. Also, 10% Owner, TOWERVIEW LLC bought 3 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.46 per share, with a total market value of 40. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, TOWERVIEW LLC now holds 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,484. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.40%.

0 out of 0 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tejon Ranch Co.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TRC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.00.