Why To Keep Buying Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) while S&P500 gain 1.14%

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has a beta of 0.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.87. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.10, with weekly volatility at 2.91% and ATR at 0.98. The GNTY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.20 and a $31.78 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.59% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.70 before closing at $31.76. Intraday shares traded counted 56895.0, which was -149.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 22.80K. GNTY’s previous close was $31.26 while the outstanding shares total 11.01M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Guaranty Bancshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $343.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GNTY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GNTY attractive?

In related news, Director, Bunch James S. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 32.03, for a total value of 96,090. As the purchase deal closes, the VP and General Counsel, Kucera Randall R. now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 171,600. Also, Director, Bunch James S. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 33.82 per share, with a total market value of 67,640. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Bunch James S. now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 98,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Guaranty Bancshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GNTY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.33.