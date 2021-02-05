Why To Keep Buying Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) while S&P500 gain 1.14%

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.31% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.62 before closing at $15.87. Intraday shares traded counted 50842.0, which was 64.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 145.08K. FRGI’s previous close was $15.92 while the outstanding shares total 25.29M. The firm has a beta of 2.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.11, with weekly volatility at 6.79% and ATR at 0.94. The FRGI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.72 and a $17.36 high.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $409.45 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FRGI, the company has in raw cash 18.0 million on their books with 0.26 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 54.26 million total, with 80.94 million as their total liabilities.

The company is expected to record 0.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

In related news, VP, CAO & Corporate Controller, Kinder Cheri sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.02, for a total value of 1,622. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, GC, CLO and Secretary, DIPIETRO LOUIS now sold 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,111. Also, VP, CAO & Corporate Controller, Kinder Cheri sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 06. The shares were price at an average price of 7.84 per share, with a total market value of 6,804. Following this completion of acquisition, the See Remarks, DINKINS ANTHONY now holds 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,319. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FRGI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.50.