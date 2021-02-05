Why To Keep Buying 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) while S&P500 gain 1.14%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) previous close was $6.40 while the outstanding shares total 10.37M. The firm has a beta of 1.00. TURN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.26% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.30 before closing at $6.61. Intraday shares traded counted 60317.0, which was -51.86% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 39.72K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.64, with weekly volatility at 3.53% and ATR at 0.28. The TURN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.12 and a $8.07 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company 180 Degree Capital Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $68.99 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 16.29 million total, with 1.1 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of TURN attractive?

In related news, Director, PANKOPF TONIA L bought 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.16, for a total value of 9,996. As the purchase deal closes, the VP, Head of Fund Development, Bigelow Robert E III now bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,979. Also, Chairman and CEO, Rendino Kevin bought 78,769 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.90 per share, with a total market value of 149,661. Following this completion of disposal, the President, Wolfe Daniel B now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.60%.