Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) jump over 6.61% in a week: Is ULH Giving A Buy Signal?

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) shares fell to a low of $21.77 before closing at $22.89. Intraday shares traded counted 63075.0, which was -23.94% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 50.89K. ULH’s previous close was $22.06 while the outstanding shares total 26.92M. The firm has a beta of 1.58, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.25, and a growth ratio of 5.08. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.79, with weekly volatility at 4.16% and ATR at 0.82. The ULH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.02 and a $23.97 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.76% on 02/04/21.

Investors have identified the Trucking company Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $623.98 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ULH, the company has in raw cash 8.68 million on their books with 61.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 315.18 million total, with 273.35 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ULH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ULH attractive?

In related news, Director, MOROUN MATTHEW T bought 1,471,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 19.45, for a total value of 28,617,699. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 64.40%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ULH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.00.