United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) is trading at $30.45 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has a beta of 0.16. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.00, with weekly volatility at 4.54% and ATR at 1.40. The UFCS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.83 and a $47.52 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.74% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $29.88 before closing at $30.45. Intraday shares traded counted 62774.0, which was 36.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 99.25K. UFCS’s previous close was $29.93 while the outstanding shares total 25.03M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company United Fire Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $787.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UFCS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UFCS attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, RAMLO RANDY A. sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.72, for a total value of 373,566. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & COO, Wilkins Michael T now sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 66,957. Also, President & CEO, RAMLO RANDY A. sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 24.04 per share, with a total market value of 36,156. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, Woolstenhulme Micah G now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,375. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on United Fire Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UFCS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.00.