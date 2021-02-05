UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.43, and a growth ratio of 3.34. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.57, with weekly volatility at 2.72% and ATR at 5.80. The UNF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $121.89 and a $227.55 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.27% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $215.7243 before closing at $227.47. Intraday shares traded counted 58489.0, which was 34.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 88.78K. UNF’s previous close was $220.27 while the outstanding shares total 18.89M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company UniFirst Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

UniFirst Corporation (UNF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 986.82 million total, with 211.69 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UNF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UNF attractive?

In related news, Director, CAMILLI KATHLEEN M sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 216.23, for a total value of 20,542. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Ross William Masters now sold 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,561. Also, Director, Iandoli Michael sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 15. The shares were price at an average price of 217.24 per share, with a total market value of 159,889. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Cohen Phillip L now holds 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 178,103. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on UniFirst Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UNF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $240.00.