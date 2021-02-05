The Thing That Hid Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)’s Strength

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) shares fell to a low of $16.2842 before closing at $16.60. Intraday shares traded counted 53318.0, which was -1.21% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 52.68K. NATR’s previous close was $16.44 while the outstanding shares total 19.53M. The firm has a beta of 0.87, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.93, with weekly volatility at 4.56% and ATR at 0.66. The NATR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.50 and a $17.78 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.97% on 02/04/21.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $330.01 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 144.98 million total, with 65.75 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of NATR attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.50, for a total value of 4,750,000. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP now bought 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,199. Also, 10% Owner, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were price at an average price of 8.30 per share, with a total market value of 34,860. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NATR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.00.