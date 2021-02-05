The Thing That Hid Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)’s Strength

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.33% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.17 before closing at $12.25. Intraday shares traded counted 57893.0, which was -5.09% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 55.09K. EARN’s previous close was $12.21 while the outstanding shares total 12.32M. The firm has a beta of 1.95, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.72. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.50, with weekly volatility at 1.82% and ATR at 0.30. The EARN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.70 and a $13.30 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $154.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of EARN attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.09, for a total value of 2,018. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now bought 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 149,696. Also, 10% Owner, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. bought 32,179 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.95 per share, with a total market value of 320,181. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now holds 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,787. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EARN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.08.