Something To Watch Before Buying Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.88, with weekly volatility at 11.29% and ATR at 0.74. The NSYS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.52 and a $10.14 high. Intraday shares traded counted 54050.0, which was -73.4% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 31.17K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.63% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.73 before closing at $8.09. NSYS’s previous close was $7.96 while the outstanding shares total 2.66M. The firm has a beta of 1.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.67.

Investors have identified the Electronic Components company Nortech Systems Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.76 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NSYS, the company has in raw cash 1.69 million on their books with 0.44 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 40.82 million total, with 18.25 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of NSYS attractive?

In related news, CFO, JONES CHRISTOPHER DEAN bought 14,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.23, for a total value of 91,188. As the purchase deal closes, the CFO, JONES CHRISTOPHER DEAN now bought 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,513. Also, CFO, JONES CHRISTOPHER DEAN bought 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.38 per share, with a total market value of 13,604. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Rosenstone Steven J now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,150. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 56.19%.