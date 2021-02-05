Something To Watch Before Buying Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) shares fell to a low of $52.6364 before closing at $53.61. Intraday shares traded counted 58353.0, which was 50.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 118.05K. NP’s previous close was $53.34 while the outstanding shares total 16.80M. The firm has a beta of 1.52. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.98, with weekly volatility at 3.14% and ATR at 1.78. The NP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.44 and a $72.54 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.51% on 02/04/21.

Investors have identified the Paper & Paper Products company Neenah Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $917.80 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Neenah Inc. (NP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NP, the company has in raw cash 41.3 million on their books with 4.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 263.7 million total, with 115.4 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of NP attractive?

In related news, VP & Controller, Brownlee Larry Newton sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 55.06, for a total value of 18,610. As the sale deal closes, the Director, COOK WILLIAM M now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44,680. Also, SVP, CFO & Treasurer, DeSantis Paul F bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 07. The shares were price at an average price of 45.17 per share, with a total market value of 153,578. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer, DeSantis Paul F now holds 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,520. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Neenah Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.50.