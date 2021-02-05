Should You Buy Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.61, with weekly volatility at 1.04% and ATR at 0.22. The WTRE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.86 and a $36.79 high. Intraday shares traded counted 63850.0, which was 48.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 124.16K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.12% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $34.60 before closing at $34.68. WTRE’s previous close was $34.64 while the outstanding shares total 19.89M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company Watford Holdings Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $689.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WTRE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WTRE attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Hawley Robert L. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 23.88, for a total value of 47,753. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Rajeh Maamoun now bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 97,485. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Levy Jon D. bought 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.85 per share, with a total market value of 25,006. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO (WSIC; WIC), Scherer Alexandre now holds 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,009. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.29%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Watford Holdings Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WTRE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.00.