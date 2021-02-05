Should You Buy Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) has a beta of 0.93, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.92, and a growth ratio of 1.87. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.33, with weekly volatility at 4.55% and ATR at 1.33. The ALTA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.55 and a $34.77 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.75% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $33.46 before closing at $34.23. Intraday shares traded counted 50943.0, which was -18.64% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 42.94K. ALTA’s previous close was $33.64 while the outstanding shares total 18.80M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Altabancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $675.02 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ALTA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ALTA attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, HETS LLC sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.00, for a total value of 15,000. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, BRETT & SUSAN CHRISTIANSEN FAM now bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 60,432. Also, 10% Owner, HETS LLC sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 16. The shares were price at an average price of 30.50 per share, with a total market value of 15,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, HETS LLC now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Altabancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALTA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.00.