ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC): The Fundamentals Have Changed

ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.49% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $28.84 before closing at $29.98. Intraday shares traded counted 57377.0, which was 39.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 94.36K. SCSC’s previous close was $28.97 while the outstanding shares total 25.36M. The firm has a beta of 1.55. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.92, with weekly volatility at 7.51% and ATR at 1.62. The SCSC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.78 and a $35.96 high.

Investors have identified the Electronics & Computer Distribution company ScanSource Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $751.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SCSC, the company has in raw cash 67.19 million on their books with 7.84 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.12 billion total, with 689.59 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SCSC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SCSC attractive?

In related news, Director, WHITCHURCH CHARLES R sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.36, for a total value of 215,560. As the sale deal closes, the CEO & Chairman of the Board, BAUR MICHAEL L now sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 108,993. Also, CEO & Chairman of the Board, BAUR MICHAEL L sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 03. The shares were price at an average price of 22.00 per share, with a total market value of 69,102. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO & Chairman of the Board, BAUR MICHAEL L now holds 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 23,593. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ScanSource Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCSC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.50.