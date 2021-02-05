RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) is down -24.11% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) shares fell to a low of $38.15 before closing at $38.51. Intraday shares traded counted 55856.0, which was 52.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 116.42K. RMAX’s previous close was $38.15 while the outstanding shares total 18.20M. The firm has a beta of 1.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 55.65. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.04, with weekly volatility at 3.87% and ATR at 1.38. The RMAX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.40 and a $40.78 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.94% on 02/04/21.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company RE/MAX Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $750.17 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RMAX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RMAX attractive?

In related news, SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Ritchie Brett A sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.00, for a total value of 106,800. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Predovich Daniel J. now sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 58,970. Also, Chief of Staff & COO, Smith Serene M. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 25.81 per share, with a total market value of 103,240. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RE/MAX Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RMAX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.25.