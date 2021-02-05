QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) weekly volatility stands at 3.96%: What It Means

QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.08, with weekly volatility at 3.96% and ATR at 1.48. The QCRH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.39 and a $43.38 high. Intraday shares traded counted 55670.0, which was 5.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 58.67K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.35% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $39.63 before closing at $41.34. QCRH’s previous close was $40.00 while the outstanding shares total 15.77M. The firm has a beta of 1.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.88, and a growth ratio of 1.09.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company QCR Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $670.53 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.26 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QCRH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QCRH attractive?

In related news, Director, Ziegler Marie Z. bought 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 39.57, for a total value of 6,489. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, Chief Lending Officer, Nichols Dana L now sold 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,044. Also, SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Anderson Nick W bought 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 32.94 per share, with a total market value of 60,510. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Ziegler Marie Z. now holds 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,526. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on QCR Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QCRH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.17.