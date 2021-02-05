Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Gain 1.34% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.83% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.98 before closing at $11.38. Intraday shares traded counted 62536.0, which was 14.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 73.29K. PCYO’s previous close was $10.96 while the outstanding shares total 23.87M. The firm has a beta of 0.50, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 149.74. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.81, with weekly volatility at 5.13% and ATR at 0.46. The PCYO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.18 and a $13.83 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Water company Pure Cycle Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $281.09 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 24.36 million total, with 4.42 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of PCYO attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Plaisance Capital LLC bought 24,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.77, for a total value of 235,525. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Plaisance Capital LLC now bought 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 221,909. Also, 10% Owner, Plaisance Capital LLC bought 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.65 per share, with a total market value of 24,067. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, Plaisance Capital LLC now holds 59,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 569,550. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.