Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) moved down -20.04% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) has a beta of 1.17, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 34.44, and a growth ratio of 3.66. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.58, with weekly volatility at 4.19% and ATR at 1.68. The OFIX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.11 and a $46.57 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.80% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $40.55 before closing at $42.15. Intraday shares traded counted 55295.0, which was 49.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 109.45K. OFIX’s previous close was $41.00 while the outstanding shares total 19.34M.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Orthofix Medical Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $844.69 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 254.67 million total, with 93.38 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OFIX sounds very interesting.

In related news, Chief Strategy Officer, Finegan Michael sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 37.41, for a total value of 327,323. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MATRICARIA RONALD A now bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 485,000. Also, Director, Hinrichs James F. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 26.85 per share, with a total market value of 268,469. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, Serbousek Jon Carl now holds 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,895. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Orthofix Medical Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OFIX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.31.