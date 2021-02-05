Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 114.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.17, with weekly volatility at 3.33% and ATR at 4.56. The NOVT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $66.44 and a $135.58 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.15% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $128.47 before closing at $131.84. Intraday shares traded counted 64477.0, which was 36.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 101.25K. NOVT’s previous close was $129.07 while the outstanding shares total 35.14M.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company Novanta Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NOVT, the company has in raw cash 106.63 million on their books with 5.26 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 302.83 million total, with 133.55 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NOVT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NOVT attractive?

In related news, Chief Human Resources Officer, Young Brian S sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 120.40, for a total value of 811,625. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Glastra Matthijs now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 571,414. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Buckley Robert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were price at an average price of 115.08 per share, with a total market value of 460,331. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Glastra Matthijs now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 574,605. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Novanta Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NOVT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $118.00.