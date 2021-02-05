Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) previous close was $147.40 while the outstanding shares total 10.85M. The firm has a beta of 0.30, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 43.40, and a growth ratio of 1.90. LNN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.79% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $146.62 before closing at $148.56. Intraday shares traded counted 57599.0, which was 23.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 75.04K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.52, with weekly volatility at 2.76% and ATR at 4.74. The LNN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $71.86 and a $153.17 high.

Investors have identified the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery company Lindsay Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LNN, the company has in raw cash 126.8 million on their books with 0.21 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 356.45 million total, with 102.39 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LNN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LNN attractive?

In related news, Director, CHRISTODOLOU MICHAEL sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 145.11, for a total value of 290,220. As the sale deal closes, the Director, CHRISTODOLOU MICHAEL now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 148,428. Also, Director, NAHL MICHAEL sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 12. The shares were price at an average price of 141.15 per share, with a total market value of 564,620. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, CHRISTODOLOU MICHAEL now holds 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,263,943. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lindsay Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LNN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $140.00.