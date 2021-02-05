Is Power REIT (AMEX:PW) Still Worth A Bite?

Power REIT (AMEX:PW) has a beta of 0.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 53.14. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.02, with weekly volatility at 7.58% and ATR at 3.00. The PW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.95 and a $43.00 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.15% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $35.07 before closing at $35.07. Intraday shares traded counted 64266.0, which was -81.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 35.40K. PW’s previous close was $37.77 while the outstanding shares total 1.92M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company Power REIT as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $59.62 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of PW attractive?

In related news, CEO, Secretary, Treasurer, Lesser David H bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.25, for a total value of 7,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 30.47%.

0 out of 0 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Power REIT. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.80.