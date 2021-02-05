Is Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Worth A Bite? EGLE 200 SMA stands at 20.99%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares fell to a low of $19.71 before closing at $20.26. Intraday shares traded counted 63980.0, which was -1.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 63.31K. EGLE’s previous close was $19.76 while the outstanding shares total 10.28M. The firm has a beta of 1.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.38, with weekly volatility at 4.31% and ATR at 1.14. The EGLE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.89 and a $25.90 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.53% on 02/04/21.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $245.35 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EGLE, the company has in raw cash 85.28 million on their books with 39.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 124.68 million total, with 89.2 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EGLE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EGLE attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.82, for a total value of 80,988. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP now bought 1,091,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,822,510. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Vogel Gary bought 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 18. The shares were price at an average price of 18.10 per share, with a total market value of 149,995. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Vogel Gary now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EGLE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.36.