International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) move up 3.65% this morning: IMXI Price Rally Looks Real

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.34, with weekly volatility at 4.13% and ATR at 0.55. The IMXI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.46 and a $18.69 high. Intraday shares traded counted 62609.0, which was 65.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 182.80K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.65% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.00 before closing at $15.60. IMXI’s previous close was $15.05 while the outstanding shares total 38.05M. The firm has a beta of 0.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.23, and a growth ratio of 36.79.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company International Money Express Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $613.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IMXI, the company has in raw cash 109.07 million on their books with 7.04 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 180.7 million total, with 89.21 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IMXI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IMXI attractive?

In related news, CEO, President & Chairman, Lisy Robert sold 13,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.01, for a total value of 212,661. As the sale deal closes, the CEO, President & Chairman, Lisy Robert now sold 12,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 199,931. Also, CEO, President & Chairman, Lisy Robert sold 23,168 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 06. The shares were price at an average price of 16.26 per share, with a total market value of 376,712. Following this completion of acquisition, the CAO & Chief Compliance Officer, Perez-Villarreal Jose now holds 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,741. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on International Money Express Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IMXI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.57.