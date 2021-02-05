Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) previous close was $4.28 while the outstanding shares total 3.91M. The firm has a beta of 0.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.38. HIHO’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.39% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.3009 before closing at $4.43. Intraday shares traded counted 60852.0, which was -9.45% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 55.60K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.61, with weekly volatility at 9.43% and ATR at 0.39. The HIHO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.73 and a $5.74 high.

Investors have identified the Metal Fabrication company Highway Holdings Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.66 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.19 million total, with 4.37 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of HIHO attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Zeff Capital, LP sold 101,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 31. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.72, for a total value of 579,226. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.60%.