HBT Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

HBT Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) previous close was $14.90 while the outstanding shares total 27.46M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.33. HBT’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.56% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.80 before closing at $15.43. Intraday shares traded counted 62276.0, which was 12.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 71.52K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.88, with weekly volatility at 4.97% and ATR at 0.53. The HBT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.11 and a $20.52 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company HBT Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $423.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HBT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HBT attractive?

In related news, EVP AND CHIEF RETAIL OFFICER, LANIER DIANE H bought 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.71, for a total value of 11,203. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, PFEIFFER GERALD E now bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,538. Also, Director, PFEIFFER GERALD E bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.34 per share, with a total market value of 24,680. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, PFEIFFER GERALD E now holds 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,530. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on HBT Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HBT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.00.