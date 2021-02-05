Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) previous close was $8.94 while the outstanding shares total 13.55M. The firm has a beta of 2.09. GEOS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.45% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.78 before closing at $8.90. Intraday shares traded counted 62877.0, which was 56.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 146.01K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.49, with weekly volatility at 7.33% and ATR at 0.58. The GEOS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.61 and a $14.53 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Geospace Technologies Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $124.24 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 64.94 million total, with 10.35 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GEOS attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Adams Robbin B. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.28, for a total value of 28,980. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Langtry Tina M now bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,908. Also, President & CEO, Wheeler Walter R. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were price at an average price of 5.92 per share, with a total market value of 29,600. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, DAVIS THOMAS L now holds 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,764. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.70%.