Factors That Could Influence Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has a beta of 1.59. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.30, with weekly volatility at 6.99% and ATR at 2.74. The WLDN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.92 and a $51.37 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.42% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $50.09 before closing at $52.88. Intraday shares traded counted 51823.0, which was 37.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 82.49K. WLDN’s previous close was $50.16 while the outstanding shares total 11.99M.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Willdan Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $675.28 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 137.48 million total, with 105.56 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WLDN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WLDN attractive?

In related news, General Counsel, CHEN MICAH sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.59, for a total value of 162,360. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel, CHEN MICAH now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 160,000. Also, SVP, Business Development, WHITELAW PAUL MILTON sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 16. The shares were price at an average price of 39.84 per share, with a total market value of 398,400. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, BIEBER MICHAEL A now holds 30,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 726,043. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Willdan Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WLDN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.00.