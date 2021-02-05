Electromed Inc. (AMEX:ELMD) jump over 2.40% in a week: Is ELMD Giving A Buy Signal?

Electromed Inc. (AMEX:ELMD) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.10% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.92 before closing at $10.24. Intraday shares traded counted 50077.0, which was 16.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 59.91K. ELMD’s previous close was $10.25 while the outstanding shares total 8.55M. The firm has a beta of 0.30, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.73, and a growth ratio of 1.65. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.94, with weekly volatility at 3.81% and ATR at 0.39. The ELMD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.92 and a $19.73 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Electromed Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $88.68 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Electromed Inc. (ELMD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ELMD, the company has in raw cash 11.14 million on their books with 55000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 29.34 million total, with 3.53 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ELMD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ELMD attractive?

In related news, Director, Winn George H. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.34, for a total value of 153,397. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Craney Stephen H. now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 85,987. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.70%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Electromed Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ELMD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.00.