Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has a beta of 1.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.70, with weekly volatility at 7.16% and ATR at 3.59. The DMRC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.92 and a $58.74 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.89% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $43.35 before closing at $43.54. Intraday shares traded counted 62121.0, which was 65.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 178.00K. DMRC’s previous close was $43.93 while the outstanding shares total 12.24M.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Digimarc Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $665.29 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 68.07 million total, with 7.66 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of DMRC attractive?

In related news, EVP, CLO & Secretary, CHAMNESS ROBERT sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.92, for a total value of 519,200. As the sale deal closes, the Director, RICHARDSON JAMES T now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 163,260. Also, Director, RICHARDSON JAMES T sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 23. The shares were price at an average price of 52.55 per share, with a total market value of 105,100. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, WHITNEY BERNARD now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 260,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Digimarc Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DMRC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.00.