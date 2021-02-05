Can GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Offer Investors Safety?

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares fell to a low of $6.91 before closing at $7.27. Intraday shares traded counted 64419.0, which was 21.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 81.97K. GSIT’s previous close was $7.00 while the outstanding shares total 23.62M. The firm has a beta of 0.86. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.19, with weekly volatility at 6.67% and ATR at 0.47. The GSIT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.75 and a $8.74 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.86% on 02/04/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company GSI Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $184.29 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 66.3 million total, with 7.07 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GSIT attractive?

In related news, CFO, Schirle Douglas bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.09, for a total value of 24,360. As the purchase deal closes, the VP, Engin., Sect. & Director, Yau Robert now sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 280,760. Also, VP, Taiwan Operations, Wu Bor-Tay sold 29,998 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.10 per share, with a total market value of 242,984. Following this completion of disposal, the VP, Taiwan Operations, Wu Bor-Tay now holds 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,052. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.