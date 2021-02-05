Are Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Prospects Worsening?

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has a beta of 0.89, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.10, and a growth ratio of 3.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.56, with weekly volatility at 2.96% and ATR at 1.30. The SYKE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.12 and a $43.33 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.15% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $40.27 before closing at $40.89. Intraday shares traded counted 61775.0, which was 63.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 167.83K. SYKE’s previous close was $40.03 while the outstanding shares total 39.99M.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Sykes Enterprises Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 551.51 million total, with 280.03 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SYKE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SYKE attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, ZINGALE LAWRENCE sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 38.07, for a total value of 102,789. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Pearson David now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 389,311. Also, EVP & CFO, Chapman John sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 17. The shares were price at an average price of 38.34 per share, with a total market value of 383,425. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO & President, Sykes Charles E now holds 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,124,326. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sykes Enterprises Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SYKE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $47.50.