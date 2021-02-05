Are Investors Unfairly Punishing QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)?

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.85, with weekly volatility at 3.23% and ATR at 2.09. The QADA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.21 and a $69.46 high. Intraday shares traded counted 62315.0, which was -11.88% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 55.70K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.69% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $64.27 before closing at $66.00. QADA’s previous close was $64.27 while the outstanding shares total 20.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.29, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 428.57, and a growth ratio of 42.86.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company QAD Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

QAD Inc. (QADA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For QADA, the company has in raw cash 143.39 million on their books with 0.52 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 205.84 million total, with 131.25 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QADA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QADA attractive?

In related news, EVP & CFO, LENDER DANIEL sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.34, for a total value of 452,610. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & CFO, LENDER DANIEL now sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 753,690. Also, EVP & CFO, LENDER DANIEL sold 5,423 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 07. The shares were price at an average price of 40.15 per share, with a total market value of 217,733. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & CFO, LENDER DANIEL now holds 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,613. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on QAD Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QADA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $62.50.