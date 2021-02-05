Are Investors Unfairly Punishing BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF)?

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) previous close was $60.09 while the outstanding shares total 32.67M. The firm has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.77, and a growth ratio of 2.97. BANF’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.64% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $60.38 before closing at $62.28. Intraday shares traded counted 54786.0, which was 44.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 98.57K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.25, with weekly volatility at 3.34% and ATR at 2.14. The BANF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.00 and a $65.74 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company BancFirst Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BANF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BANF attractive?

In related news, Director, Wallace Mike sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 62.25, for a total value of 747,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Goyne Joe now bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,800. Also, Senior Vice President, Foster Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 27. The shares were price at an average price of 60.68 per share, with a total market value of 151,700. Following this completion of acquisition, the Regional Executive, Brace Mark now holds 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,036. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BancFirst Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BANF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $61.50.