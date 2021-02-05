Are Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.12, with weekly volatility at 2.72% and ATR at 0.42. The FMNB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.82 and a $16.47 high. Intraday shares traded counted 53267.0, which was 2.8% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 54.80K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.87% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.63 before closing at $13.99. FMNB’s previous close was $13.60 while the outstanding shares total 28.18M. The firm has a beta of 0.95, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.80, and a growth ratio of 0.54.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Farmers National Banc Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $403.47 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FMNB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FMNB attractive?

In related news, Sr VP/Chief Retail/Marketing, Wallace Amber B bought 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.40, for a total value of 201. As the purchase deal closes, the VP/Controller, Sabat Joseph W now bought 93 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,246. Also, Director, Muransky Edward bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.40 per share, with a total market value of 3,752. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Moore Terry A now holds 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,797. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Farmers National Banc Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FMNB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.75.