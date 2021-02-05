Are Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Prospects Worsening?

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.90% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $118.145 before closing at $120.81. Intraday shares traded counted 53445.0, which was 48.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 103.76K. ADUS’s previous close was $118.56 while the outstanding shares total 15.62M. The firm has a beta of 0.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 55.49, and a growth ratio of 3.70. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.41, with weekly volatility at 3.42% and ATR at 4.14. The ADUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $43.13 and a $128.80 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Addus HomeCare Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.93 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ADUS, the company has in raw cash 170.33 million on their books with 2.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 299.38 million total, with 93.74 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ADUS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ADUS attractive?

In related news, EVP/Chief Operating Officer, BICKHAM W BRADLEY sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 121.57, for a total value of 126,554. As the sale deal closes, the Director, FIRST MARK L now sold 513,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,771,798. Also, EVP/Chief Development Officer, TUCKER DAVID W. sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 30. The shares were price at an average price of 95.56 per share, with a total market value of 25,610. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP/Chief Information Officer, WATTENBARGER MICHAEL D. now holds 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 109,331. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

6 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Addus HomeCare Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ADUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $131.38.