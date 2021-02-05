Analyst’s Sets Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) New Target at $3.00: TUSK is Now On A Buy List

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.19% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.20 before closing at $4.48. Intraday shares traded counted 63250.0, which was 82.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 369.23K. TUSK’s previous close was $4.30 while the outstanding shares total 45.76M. The firm has a beta of 2.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.31, with weekly volatility at 8.71% and ATR at 0.41. The TUSK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.56 and a $5.45 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Mammoth Energy Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $211.37 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 446.79 million total, with 111.37 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of TUSK attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Straehla Arty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.78, for a total value of 8,880. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SMITH ARTHUR L now bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.60%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mammoth Energy Services Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TUSK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.00.