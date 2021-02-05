Analyst’s Sets Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) New Target at $15.00: LNDC is Now On A Buy List

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has a beta of 1.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.81, with weekly volatility at 3.02% and ATR at 0.44. The LNDC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.48 and a $12.24 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.09% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.83 before closing at $11.13. Intraday shares traded counted 50086.0, which was 64.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 142.64K. LNDC’s previous close was $11.01 while the outstanding shares total 29.28M.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Landec Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $327.00 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Landec Corporation (LNDC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LNDC, the company has in raw cash 2.49 million on their books with 88.19 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 154.19 million total, with 173.91 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LNDC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LNDC attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Bolles Albert D. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.98, for a total value of 109,800. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, OBUS NELSON now bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 146,064. Also, Director, OBUS NELSON bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.81 per share, with a total market value of 69,184. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, OBUS NELSON now holds 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 89,144. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Landec Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LNDC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.00.