American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD): The Fundamentals Have Changed

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) shares fell to a low of $16.965 before closing at $17.32. Intraday shares traded counted 52222.0, which was 43.34% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 92.17K. AVD’s previous close was $17.11 while the outstanding shares total 29.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.93, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 48.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.94, with weekly volatility at 3.36% and ATR at 0.60. The AVD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.35 and a $19.56 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.23% on 02/04/21.

Investors have identified the Agricultural Inputs company American Vanguard Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $539.52 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AVD, the company has in raw cash 9.58 million on their books with 0.21 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 353.02 million total, with 150.5 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AVD attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Venter Johann sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.71, for a total value of 38,332. As the sale deal closes, the SVP Crop Sales, US & Canada, Hendrix Scott now sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 82,773. Also, See Remarks, DONNELLY TIMOTHY sold 16,878 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 19. The shares were price at an average price of 14.28 per share, with a total market value of 241,018. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO & Treasurer, Johnson David` T. now holds 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 262,714. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.10%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Vanguard Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AVD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.50.