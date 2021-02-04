Y Stock: Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Is Still Worth a Bite

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.44% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $581.73 before closing at $588.83. Intraday shares traded counted 51834.0, which was 26.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 70.50K. Y’s previous close was $586.24 while the outstanding shares total 14.28M. The firm has a beta of 0.65. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.00, with weekly volatility at 2.03% and ATR at 13.71. The Y stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $426.87 and a $829.87 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Alleghany Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.50 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 46.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on Y sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of Y attractive?

In related news, SVP, Chief Financial Officer, Jacobs Kerry J bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 639.74, for a total value of 31,987. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, LAVIN WILLIAM K now sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 790,790. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Alleghany Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the Y stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $775.00.