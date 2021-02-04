Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.16% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.11 before closing at $12.76. Intraday shares traded counted 56953.0, which was 10.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 63.44K. TZOO’s previous close was $12.02 while the outstanding shares total 11.31M. The firm has a beta of 2.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.77, with weekly volatility at 11.67% and ATR at 0.91. The TZOO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.04 and a $14.71 high.

Investors have identified the Travel Services company Travelzoo as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $156.82 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Travelzoo (TZOO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 56.57 million total, with 70.32 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TZOO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TZOO attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, AZZURRO CAPITAL INC bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.80, for a total value of 390,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Global Chief Executive Officer, BARTEL HOLGER now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 390,000. Also, 10% Owner, AZZURRO CAPITAL INC sold 111,575 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 30. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.43 per share, with a total market value of 382,702. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, AZZURRO CAPITAL INC now holds 81,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 306,630. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 40.02%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Travelzoo. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TZOO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.75.