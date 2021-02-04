The Thing That Hid PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)’s Strength

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) shares fell to a low of $11.775 before closing at $11.96. Intraday shares traded counted 52128.0, which was -51.14% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 34.49K. PCB’s previous close was $11.95 while the outstanding shares total 15.34M. The firm has a beta of 0.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.87. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.09, with weekly volatility at 5.23% and ATR at 0.46. The PCB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.31 and a $15.70 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.08% on 02/03/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company PCB Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $186.93 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PCB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PCB attractive?

In related news, Director, LEE SANG YOUNG bought 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.84, for a total value of 23,713. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, LEE SANG YOUNG now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 115,636. Also, President, CEO and Director, KIM HENRY bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.40 per share, with a total market value of 13,680. Following this completion of disposal, the President, CEO and Director, KIM HENRY now holds 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,520. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PCB Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PCB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.33.