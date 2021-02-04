The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) shares fell to a low of $28.36 before closing at $28.69. Intraday shares traded counted 62799.0, which was -1.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 61.96K. BATRA’s previous close was $28.51 while the outstanding shares total 51.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.00. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.84, with weekly volatility at 3.15% and ATR at 0.89. The BATRA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.59 and a $30.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.63% on 02/03/21.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company The Liberty Braves Group as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BATRA, the company has in raw cash 1.94 billion on their books with 96.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.27 billion total, with 3.84 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BATRA attractive?

In related news, Chairman of the Board, MALONE JOHN C sold 60,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 41.52, for a total value of 2,503,582. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman of the Board, MALONE JOHN C now sold 79,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,255,994. Also, Chairman of the Board, MALONE JOHN C sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 01. The shares were price at an average price of 41.71 per share, with a total market value of 1,063,644. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman of the Board, MALONE JOHN C now holds 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,039,269. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.81%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Liberty Braves Group. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BATRA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.00.