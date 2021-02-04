The Futility of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)’s Fundamentals

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.60% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.61 before closing at $10.80. Intraday shares traded counted 59593.0, which was 40.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 100.31K. SCM’s previous close was $10.63 while the outstanding shares total 19.49M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 40.00. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.37, with weekly volatility at 3.29% and ATR at 0.32. The SCM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.08 and a $14.97 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Stellus Capital Investment Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $210.45 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SCM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SCM attractive?

In related news, Director, D’Angelo Dean bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.85, for a total value of 54,250. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Ladd Robert T. now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,135. Also, Director, D’Angelo Dean bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.12 per share, with a total market value of 40,587. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, Ladd Robert T. now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 80,493. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.02%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.00.