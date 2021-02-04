Something To Watch Before Buying CTO Realty Growth Inc. (AMEX:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (AMEX:CTO) has a beta of 0.69. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.24, with weekly volatility at 5.98% and ATR at 1.98. The CTO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.65 and a $64.34 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.48% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $41.80 before closing at $43.87. Intraday shares traded counted 56979.0, which was -28.42% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 44.37K. CTO’s previous close was $45.45 while the outstanding shares total 5.72M.

Investors have identified the Real Estate – Development company CTO Realty Growth Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $264.97 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CTO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CTO attractive?

In related news, SR. VP & CFO, PARTRIDGE MATTHEW MORRIS bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 41.75, for a total value of 50,100. As the purchase deal closes, the PRESIDENT & CEO, Albright John P now sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 346,649. Also, PRESIDENT & CEO, Albright John P sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 41.04 per share, with a total market value of 53,346. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Haga Christopher W now holds 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,489. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CTO Realty Growth Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CTO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.66.