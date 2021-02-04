SCL Stock: Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Is Still Worth a Bite

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.63% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $117.31 before closing at $118.46. Intraday shares traded counted 60316.0, which was 33.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 90.71K. SCL’s previous close was $119.21 while the outstanding shares total 22.91M. The firm has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.25, and a growth ratio of 5.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.37, with weekly volatility at 3.11% and ATR at 3.16. The SCL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $69.33 and a $131.72 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Stepan Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.73 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Stepan Company (SCL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SCL, the company has in raw cash 310.39 million on their books with 37.86 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 833.04 million total, with 361.17 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SCL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SCL attractive?

In related news, VP, CHRO, Catlett Janet Anne bought 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 118.25, for a total value of 214. As the purchase deal closes, the VP, CHRO, Catlett Janet Anne now sold 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,918. Also, Chairman, President & CEO, STEPAN F QUINN JR sold 12,281 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 120.04 per share, with a total market value of 1,474,181. Following this completion of disposal, the Chairman, President & CEO, STEPAN F QUINN JR now holds 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,220,832. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Stepan Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $134.50.