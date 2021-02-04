Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares fell to a low of $30.91 before closing at $32.81. Intraday shares traded counted 52860.0, which was 28.44% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 73.87K. AMRK’s previous close was $30.90 while the outstanding shares total 7.04M. The firm has a beta of -0.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.00, with weekly volatility at 9.30% and ATR at 1.92. The AMRK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.04 and a $35.92 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.18% on 02/03/21.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $227.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMRK, the company has in raw cash 24.37 million on their books with 214.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 872.93 million total, with 705.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMRK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMRK attractive?

In related news, President, Gjerdrum Thor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.69, for a total value of 653,776. As the sale deal closes, the President, Gjerdrum Thor now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 537,900. Also, President, Gjerdrum Thor sold 19,169 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 01. The shares were price at an average price of 29.78 per share, with a total market value of 570,948. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Gjerdrum Thor now holds 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 140,637. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMRK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.50.